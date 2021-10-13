Loganville, GA WELDON - Venera M. Weldon, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe. Venera was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Weldon; grandson, Sean Reeder; and parents, Willie and Edna McElhannon. She is survived by her children, Donnie and Tracy Weldon of Dawsonville, Tony and Kimberly Weldon of Tampa, FL, Alison Reeder of Loganville; grandchildren, Kirsten and Johnny Gallagher of Braselton, Kristopher and Shasta Weldon of Commerce, Samuel Reeder of Loganville, Wade Phillips of Dawsonville; great grandchildren, Hunter Phillips, Joshua Phillips, Kyra Riser, Brenden Riser, Isabella Riser and Liam Gallagher. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Venera Weldon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.