Lawrenceville, GA MINOR - Velma Minor, age 93 of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. James Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth. Velma was employed by the Gwinnett County School System prior to her retirement. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Robert Minor; son, Jerry Robert Minor, and parents, Jesse Clay and Sleetie Mae Jackson. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Lynn Sikes and Janet and Dan Barrett; daughter, Joyce Northcutt; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Doug Pierce; sister-in-law, Sandra Jackson; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; her cat, Baby Blackie; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- A company will pay you $2,400 to stay away from screens for 24 hours
- Suspect arrested after a 100-year-old man was slain in his home, Los Angeles police say
- No. 15 seed Oral Roberts pulls off the first shocker of March Madness
- Iceland reports a volcanic eruption near the capital of Reykjavík
- Biden, Harris visit Atlanta in wake of spa shootings, COVID-19 relief passage
Articles
- Gwinnett School Board votes to fire Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, effective this summer
- Gwinnett health officials won't require documentation, will use honor system for newly expanded vaccine categories
- Gwinnett County Public Schools announces 2021 in-person graduation schedule
- National Weather Service: Gwinnett faces 'enhanced' risk of tornadoes as severe storms approach
- Gwinnett County Public Schools announces plans to return to in-person learning this fall
- Police ID man killed in Loganville-area shooting Saturday
- Arrest warrants issued for Snellville woman wanted for insurance and identity fraud, forgery
- Gwinnett police looking for serial shoplifter who hit several Harbor Freight stores
- A national search will be conducted to find replacement for Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks
- Teenage suspect arrested in Loganville area fatal shooting case
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 15
- ON THE MARKET: Main level walkout pool with five waterfalls highlights this Duluth area estate
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- These burgers are featured — for $7 — during Gwinnett Burger Week
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 14, 2021
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 8-14
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 15
- Best lake towns to live in
- PHOTOS: St. Paddy's On Perry in Lawrenceville
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 8
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.