Lawrenceville, GA MINOR - Velma Minor, age 93 of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. James Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth. Velma was employed by the Gwinnett County School System prior to her retirement. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Robert Minor; son, Jerry Robert Minor, and parents, Jesse Clay and Sleetie Mae Jackson. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Lynn Sikes and Janet and Dan Barrett; daughter, Joyce Northcutt; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Doug Pierce; sister-in-law, Sandra Jackson; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; her cat, Baby Blackie; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

