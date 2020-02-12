Lawrenceville
Valerie Hardy (West)
Valeria W. Hardy, age 83, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Hardy; parents, Charlie and Gippie Hanson West; sister, Charlotte Boles; and brother, Garland West. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Hardy and wife, Debra, Bethlehem, GA; daughters and son-in-law, Elaine Carter, Lawrenceville, GA, Rhonda Sartain and husband, Kelly, Melbourne, FL: and raised in the home, Jason Sartain-Gibson, Buford, GA; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; sisters, Mary Weaver, Atlanta, GA and Joan Jacobs Hiram, GA; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Valeria W. Hardy was born in Suwanee, GA on June 18, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Gippie Hanson West. She was a retired lab technician with the Gwinnett County Health Department. She was a resident of Gwinnett Extended Care in Lawrenceville, GA. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Dehnke officiating. Interment will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Valerie Hardy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
