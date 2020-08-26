Snellville, GA Triptolino "Toly" Ferry Soto, Jr. peacefully passed away at his home in Snellville, GA on August 17, 2020. He was 75. He was born in the Philippines and immigrated to the United States with his wife Pleoine Mañago Soto and settled in Palm Desert, California. He was an accountant for the Bird Corporation. After his wife passed away, he moved to St. Paul, Minnesota with his two young sons where he then worked for 3M. After 5 years, he transferred to Atlanta to work for Lanier Worldwide from where he retired. He was a devoted father and sacrificed for his sons to help them achieve their goals. He enjoyed playing golf, an activity he was happy to enjoy with his sons. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Kyle and Kim Soto of Snellville, GA and Joseph and Caulley Soto of Tallahassee, FL, and his grandchildren Sarah Caulley, Caitlin, Mary Clayton, Joshua Tyler "JT", and Joseph, as well as other extended family. We will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to St. Judes Children's Hospital, one of his favorite charities. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

