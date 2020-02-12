Tracey Anderson

Tracey Lynn Anderson, 45, was born on August 2, 1974 to Willie Bee Shelton Jr. and the late Linda R. Shelton, in Hartford, Connecticut. Tracey passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 in her home with her husband, Maurice A. Anderson III by her side.
Tracey spent the majority of her life in Manchester, CT, where she was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1993, where she was a track and field athlete and an active student. As an adult, Tracey was a cherished and valuable employee for the Hartford Courant, and she was very instrumental in the lives of many friends and family alike. Tracey eventually dedicated herself to her most important job as a fulltime happy wife, mom, and homemaker.
After marrying her husband, Maurice A. Anderson III, the family moved to Buford, GA where Tracey instantly became an instrumental part of the Buford/Lanier community. Whether being a Lanier Athletic Association cheer coach and eventual cheer director or a Greater Atlanta Girl Scout Leader, Tracey was a mentor to so many. Tracey was active and always present in her children's education. She was known as a committed and valuable resource. Tracey absolutely loved being involved in the community, crafting, and cooking; but most importantly, she loved her family. Tracey's family was her pride and joy. Tracey was loved and admired by so many people, young and old. She and her husband, Maurice, were a champion team.
Tracey is survived by her husband, Maurice, and her four children; Brianna, Ivy-Marie, Grace and Ethan of Buford, Georgia. Her father, Willie Bee, her two siblings; Stacey A. Howe (Harry) of Fort Mill, South Carolina and Chad E. Shelton of New Britain. Her in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Maurice and Wilma Anderson of Grand Prairie, TX, sister-in-law Erika Abmas (Troy) of Rockwall, TX, nephews Maison and Maxwell Abmas of Rockwall, TX and nieces Ebony Shelton of New Britain, Connecticut and Mya Abmas of Grand Prairie, TX. Additionally, Tracey leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren and friends to mourn. Tracey was preceded in death by her mother Linda R. Shelton.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 13th, 2020 from 12 noon to 2pm with a service following the visitation. Visitation and the service will be held at Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040. Burial will follow in Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming.
While we were only blessed to have her in our lives for such a short time, Tracey's giving heart and radiant personality made an indelible mark in the Buford/Lanier community and on everyone who was fortunate to know her. Tracey was loved by so many. Although our hearts are heavy, it is our responsibility to ensure her great works continue. She will be forever remembered through her children and so many others.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.