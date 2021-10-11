Tony Spence Marsingill

Winder, GA Tony Spence Marsingill, 52, of Winder, GA passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Levi and Lula Mae Smith, and several uncles and cousins. Mr. Marsingill is survived by his mother, Joan Smith; and his aunt, Mardell Smith Hogan, both of Flowery Branch, GA. Several cousins also survive. Mr. Marsingill was born March 25, 1969 in Buford, GA, and was a 1988 graduate of North Gwinnett High School. He worked for Lanier Outdoor Equipment in Buford as well as Commerce, GA. Funeral services are private.

To plant a tree in memory of Tony Marsingill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

