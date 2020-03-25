Flowery Branch, GA
Tommy Jay Hodges
Tommy Jay Hodges, age 86, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Hodges, Flowery Branch; eight children, Jerry (Paula) Hodges, Larry Hodges, Debbie Hodges, Thomas (Connie) Hodges, Marie (Michael) Sosebee, Joseph (Sandy) Hodges, Joshua (Drema) Hodges; stepson, Neal Baines; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-five great grandchildren; brother, Floyd (Ruby) Hodges; sisters, Carol Duberly, Shirley (Jim) Sikes, Gladys Reed; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Hodges was born on August 15, 1933 in Claxton, GA. He was a veteran of the U S Army for three years from 1953 until 1956. Mr. Hodges was retired from construction work. He was a member of the Regency Church of God in Sugar Hill, and he enjoyed fishing, building cabinets, and wood working, as well as auctioneering. A memorial service is planned for March 29, 2020 at Regency Church of God with Pastor Gary Thompson and Pastor Terry Reece officiating. Interment will be at GA National Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors in memory of Tommy Hodges.
