Tommy Eidson gained his angel wings and joined our heavenly father on July 19, 2020 after a battle with brain cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, James B. Eidson and Mattie Mae Eidson; and a sister, Peggy Ford. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Eidson; a son, Jimmy Eidson; Daughter-in-law, Amber Eidson; 3 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Eidson, James Eidson, & Jessica Eidson; brother Robert Eidson, & sister in law, Marlene Eidson along with several family members and friends. He was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church, Don Sapp and Tom Gentry's Connect Group; a member of Snellville Masonic Lodge # 99, and Snellville OES. His hobbies included playing cards, putting model cars together, fishing, and golfing when his health allowed it. He loved the game of golf and was a member of Atlanta Senior Golfers until his health started failing. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, and a great PopPop to his grandchildren. He had a long successful career as an Appliance and Refrigeration repairman who loved what he did. He loved his family dearly, had a heart of gold, a very big prankster who always was fun to be around. He left an impeccable legacy for his family and friends. Visitation and Service will be held at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Snellville, GA on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Visitation will be from 12-2 with a Service to follow at 2 pm. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com .
