Allentown, PA
Tommie Nelda Mayo (Humphries)
Tommie Nelda Humphries Mayo, age 76, of Allentown, PA and formerly of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Tommie was a 1961 graduate of Central Gwinnett High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dixie Nell Humphries. The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Tommie Mayo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.