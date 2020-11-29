Clarksville, GA Tom Phelps, Sr., age 78, of Clarkesville, GA passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, D. F. Phelps and Marzie Phelps; sister, Dorothy "Dot" Baisden; and brother, Lamar Phelps. Mr. Phelps is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Beth Phelps, Suwanee, GA; and daughter, Valerie Phelps Kellar, Sugar Hill, GA; grandchildren, Michael and Lyndsey Phelps, Chandler and Ethan Frazier, Bentley and Dillon Lee and Cody Kellar; three great grandchildren, Campbell Phelps, Caroline Phelps and Boden Lee; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Phelps was born June 20, 1943 in Lakeland, FL. He was a 1961 graduate of Lakeland High School in Lakeland, FL and a 1963 graduate of Southern Tech with an Associate's Degree. Mr. Phelps was a retired mechanical contractor from Keith Lawson Company. He was an avid gardener and fisherman. He was of the Baptist Faith. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sugar Hill Cemetery in Sugar Hill, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 2nd from 2:30 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m.
