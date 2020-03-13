Loganville, GA
TJ (Billy) Purcell
Purcell - TJ "Billy" Purcell age 87 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Pastor Tommy Foskey officiating. The burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Stockbridge. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, before the service. Mr. Purcell was a US Air Force Veteran, and a Mason for 50 years. He sang in a Men's Quartet and loved golf, deer hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jo Dunahoo Purcell in 2015. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Sharon & Johnnie Clark, Dacula; son, Jeff Purcell, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Brandi & Joseph McLemore; Megan & Joe Gibbs, Ali Clark; Jeffery Hunter Purcell; great grandchildren, Brooke McLemore and Kennedy Gibbs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Encompass Hospice, 888 Legacy Park Dr., #101, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 or Aaron's Home Care. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home Lawrenceville
300 Simonton Road SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
