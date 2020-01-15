Winder, GA
Timothy R. Palmer, Sr.
Palmer - Timothy R. Palmer, Sr., age 70 of Winder, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Military Honors, Rev. Harold Towler will officiate. His urn will be placed at Georgia National Cemetery, on a later date. Mr. Palmer was a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam, veteran. He was the former owner of Suwanee Welding. Mr. Palmer was preceded in death by his son, Justin Palmer; daughter, Infant Baby Girl Palmer; parents, Lloyd Russell & Barbara Hale Palmer; brother, Robert Palmer; and sister, Sherry Palmer. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Teresia Palmer, Winder, GA; son & daughter-in-law, Tim & Misty Palmer, Jr., Winder, GA; daughters & son-in-law, Cassie Palmer, Winder, GA; Laura & Hank Watson, Sturgis, MS; sister & brother-in-law, Kathy & Doug Moore, SC; and 6 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Palmer, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
