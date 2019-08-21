Timothy Massey

Hoschton, GA
Timothy J. "Timmy" Massey
Timothy J. "Timmy" Massey, age 37, of Hoschton, GA passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Dollie Dockery Massey; maternal grandparents, Erskin and Idean Buice Flanigan; and uncle, Randall Flanigan. Timmy Massey is survived by his parents, Tim and Mary Flanigan Massey, Hoschton, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Jena Massey Raper and husband, Jordan, Auburn, GA; nephews, Tyler Raper and Bryson Raper; aunts and uncles, Shirley Priest, Tucker, GA, Lemetries and Hardy Bagley, Monroe, GA, Lanney and Allen Still, Gainesville, GA and Dinah and John Bingham, Loganville, GA; uncles and aunts, Roy and Elaine Flanigan, Buford, GA, Harold and Ida Flanigan, Hoschton, GA, Jerry and Ruth Flanigan, Winder, GA, Junior and Sharon Flanigan, Buford, GA and George and Isabel Flanigan, Dacula, GA; aunt, Kathy Jackson Flanigan, Lawrenceville, GA; and numerous cousins. Timmy Massey was born September 27, 1981 in Decatur, GA. He was a graduate of Dacula High School, Class of 2004. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula, GA where he was also a member of the Special Needs Sunday School Class. He loved watching NASCAR on television and his favorite eating place was McDonald's. Timmy will always be remembered for his contagious smile and he touched everyone he came in contact with, especially his family and friends who loved him dearly and who will sorely miss him. The family would like to give a special thanks to Timmy's doctors and nurses who cared for him over the past thirty-seven years: Dr. Howard Schub, Dr. Stanley A. Cohen, Dr. Craig Brown, Dr. Robert Dambach and Dr. Christopher Borrego and their staffs. The family would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton and the staff of Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center who cared for Timmy and his family. The family is so thankful for all of Timmy's many teachers, caregivers and also to Melinda Motley and loving family and friends throughout his life who truly adored him. Most of all, we give thanks to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing Timmy to be our son whom we loved and adored dearly. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Grundlock and Rev. Larry Wynn officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Creek Congregational Church Cemetery, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 19th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, August 20th from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
