Monroe, GA On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Timothy John
Partridge, a loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 57.
Tim was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 25, 1963. He was a massive Pittsburgh
Steelers fan, he loved golfing, and baseball as well.
Sports have always been a big part of his life, playing through high school and then coaching
his son, Matthew in multiple sports.
He enjoyed cooking, hunting, riding motorcycles and being with his family.
Tim was a stranger to no one; he was a friend to everyone he met.
Tim was preceded in death by his Father. He is survived by his three children, Brittany,
Matthew, and Pamela, his mother, brothers, several nieces, and nephews.
He is truly missed and loved unconditionally.
Due to Tim's wishes and Covid protocols, we will be having a private ceremony with immediate
family. At a later date, a celebration of life will be held in his hometown of Pittsburgh.
