Lawrenceville, GA Tim Morgan Westbrook
1955 -2021
Tim Westbrook, 65, passed away at Northside Duluth on the night of February 3rd, 2021. A loving and caring man, he was well-known for touching numerous lives and helping those who needed it the most. His quick wit and sense of humor was always able to put a smile on someone's face, and he always knew what to say or do to brighten their day. Raised on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, he was a prominent figure in Duluth High School, and well known for his athleticism and leadership qualities. He was President of the 1973 Senior Class, awarded the Atlanta Journal Cup for Student Athlete and Leadership, held several Track and Field records as state champion for over 20 years in discus and shot put which earned him an induction into the Gwinnett County Cross Country and Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2015, and was one of the first full scholarship athletes to graduate from Duluth H.S. where he went to Georgia Tech on a football scholarship. He also had a unique talent for sneaking into every club's yearbook pictures to help build his legendary status.
Later in life he would start working for J.C. Henry at a small whirlpool bath company named Mr. Tubs. For nearly 30 years he would help build and innovate the company, doing everything from production management, sales, service, and running a woodshop where he would create and build some of the most unique show booths in the industry. The company would eventually grow into a major player in the plumbing industry, in large part to his efforts to think outside of the box.
In 1983 he would marry the love of his life, Anna, and be her knight in shining armor until the very end. Together they built a loving family that began with Anna's son Stevie Gunter, and later a son of their own, Jamie Westbrook. He loved his sons and always made sure to spend as much time as possible with them. Eventually he would be graced the title of "Papa" to two grandsons which he thought the world of and loved more than anything.
Tim is preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Edna, his brother and sister, David and Freida. He is survived by his wife Anna, sons and daughters-in-law Stevie and Melody Gunter, Jamie and Lauren Westbrook, and his two grandsons, Henry Gunter and Owen Westbrook.
Services to be held at Bill Head Funeral Home in Duluth with visitation on Sunday February 7th from 3pm-5pm, and service on Monday February 8th at 2pm. A live stream of the service will be available via a link on Bill Head Funeral Home's website. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Tim's favorite charity, Richard's Kids of Rabun County: 47 Deer Creek Trl,Clayton, GA 30525.
