Winder, GA Thomas Jeffery "TJ" Knight, age 38, of Winder passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. Memorial Services will be held 7:30 pm Friday, June 25, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm Friday, June 25, 2021 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
