Snellville
Thomas Clare Nash
Thomas Clare Nash, age 79 of Snellville, GA, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sue B. Nash; 5 children, Thomas C. Nash. II & his wife Sherry, Michael Ford & his wife Donna, Alan Ford & his wife Kathy, and Laura Thompson and Sarah Robinett of Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Abigail Nash, Thomas C. Nash, III, Amy Sharer, Glenn Ford, Tasha Woomer, Sarena Hart, and Monica Rose Hovatter; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Tom was above all a devout Christian and daily showed compassion and love to all who were blessed to know him. He served his church, First Baptist Snellville, well. He was an avid golfer and tennis player, having been a member of Summit Chase Country Club since 1978. A private funeral service and interment will be held for immediate family on Friday, May 15, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date/time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association - Alzheimer's & Dementia https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Nash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
