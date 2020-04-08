Thomas Anglin

Cumming, GA
Thomas E. "Gene" Anglin
Thomas E (Gene) Anglin, 85, of Cumming, GA formerly of Suwanee, GA, peacefully passed on March 27, 2020 at John's Creek Hospital from complications of Coronavirus.
A private Graveside service for Gene will be held at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. Gene was born to Tom and Mattie Anglin on March 18, 1935. His wife (Linda) of 62 years was by his side. Gene was raised in Roswell, GA and began his career as a teenager at Feckory's Grocery in Roswell. He worked as a clerk and delivered groceries. He then worked for Atlanta Dairies and delivered milk to stores in the Gwinnett (primarily the Buford Hwy corridor) and North Fulton areas. When he left Atlanta Dairies, he returned to the grocery industry and retired from Kroger in 2002. Gene enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed simply being together, sharing a meal, celebrating a birthday or holiday and family trips.For many years, he and Linda spent their vacation each year in Daytona Beach. This tradition continued for many years and grew to include his grandchildren and their spouses. Recently, new traditions had begun as the family began to travel during Thanksgiving week. Gene, or Poppop as he has been called for many years, helped to create many wonderful memories for his family. Gene was a quiet and gentle man with a sense of humor and a heart of generosity.....always wanting to give to his family and friends. Most recently he treated his family to a meal at Pappadeaux to thank them for helping with their move. What a great memory as everyone joined him in a great meal, conversation and laughter while watching Emsley see the lobsters in the tank behind the table.He will be missed by many family and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Grace McPherson; and sister-in-law, Sheila Dingus.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Bowen Anglin, daughter LaNita Redner (Randy); granddaughter Katie Hove(Erik); grandson Kyle Redner(Melissa); great granddaughter Emsley Hove; sister Vikki Bird(Jim); brother in-law Donald McPherson; brother in law David Bowen (Jesel); as well as several nieces and nephew.
A celebration of life will be planned when it is safe for family and friends to gather together.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
