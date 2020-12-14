Lawrenceville, GA Teddy Wendell Self of Lawrenceville, GA passed away December 2, 2020. He was born December 25, 1935 in Cary, NC.
Teddy is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse A. Self and Reeda May Yokeley Self; son, Kenneth Raymond Self; sister, Marlene Hare; brother, Doug Self.
He is survived by his wife, Jean G. Self; son, Wendell Paul (Becky) Self; son, Timothy Wayne Self; stepchildren, William R. Smith, Jr., Brian K. Smith, and Amber L. Gallighugh; and 10 grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic a private family memorial service will be held at GA National Cemetery with military honors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.