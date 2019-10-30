Covington
Tammie Nichols Mayo
MAYO - Tammie Nichols Mayo, age 51 of Covington, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Summit Baptist Church in Loganville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. Tammie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tim Mayo of Covington; children: Brittany Mayo of Savannah; Rebecca Mayo of Athens; Ellie Mayo of Covington; Lane Mayo of Covington; mother: Polly Nichols of Conyers; and brother & sister-in-law: Tony & Brenda Nichols of Gainesville. Flowers are accepted or you may make donations to the Northside Hospital Foundation at www.give.northside.com/donate-breast-care-program in Tammie's memory. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Inc.
