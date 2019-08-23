Braselton
Tammi Renee Stewart
Tammi Renee Stewart, a loving wife of 28 years and a wonderful mother to three, 50, passed away on Wednesday, August 21st in her home after a 19-year war of attrition with ocular melanoma. She was born on November 4th, 1968 in Tucson, Arizona to Samuel Goggin and Doraine Gargis. She was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and a Special Education teacher in the Gwinnet County Public School System. Tammi married Charles Darin Stewart on July 27, 1991. He currently resides in Braselton, Georgia. Also surviving are a daughter, Abbey Stewart, and two sons, John Stewart and David Stewart. Funeral services for Tammi Stewart will be Saturday, August 24th at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Glenn Grantham officiating. Visitation is on Saturday from 1-2 PM while the service starts at 2 PM with a reception to follow.
