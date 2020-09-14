Hoschton, GA Sylvia Lowry Robinson Hawkins, 82, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dan Hawkins; Daughter, Angie Robinson Welch and her sons Jackson and Tanner Welch; Son, George Robinson with his wife Catherine and their children Aidan, Tori Beth and Caleb Robinson; Stepdaughter, Jennifer Phillips with her husband Paul and their children Katie and Emmie Phillips.

Sylvia was born and raised in Lawrenceville, GA. She had fond memories of growing up playing on the Lawrenceville Square as a child, driving her friends around town in her Daddy's yellow Oldsmobile as a teen, and graduating from Lawrenceville High School. Though she moved to Atlanta for a short time, she spent most all of her life in her hometown. Sylvia retired with 30 years of service from the Gwinnett County School System, finishing her career as administrative assistant to the President of Gwinnett Technical Institute.

Sylvia and Dan were members at Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula, GA for many years before returning home to Lawrenceville First Baptist. She loved to participate in Bible studies and prayer groups with her friends at both churches and with Stonecroft Ministries. Perhaps her favorite thing to do was brag on her beloved grandchildren to her many friends. Each of the grandchildren were her "favorite" and she loved them "to the moon and back". A graveside inurnment honoring the life of Sylvia was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:30AM at Shadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Inman Houston officiating. The family received friends on Saturday, September 19th from 10:00AM-11:15AM in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Women's Ministry or Missions Ministry c/o Lawrenceville First Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.