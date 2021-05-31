Susie Mae Dutton Briscoe

Lawrenceville, GA Susie Mae Dutton Briscoe, age 92 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Jody Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Susie was preceded in death by her husband, James Holland Briscoe, Sr.; son, Donald Ruben Briscoe; daughter-in-law, Cay Briscoe; grandsons, Benjamin Briscoe and Paul Briscoe; parents, Ruben and Effie Dutton; baby brother Dutton; and sister, Bonnie Loyce Singley. She is survived by her children, Doris Elaine and Terry Ford of Snellville, James "Jimmy" and Nancy Briscoe, Jr. of Lawrenceville, Marilyn Rosa Briscoe of Lawrenceville, Joe Daniel and Shelia Briscoe of Auburn, Roy Allen and Traci Briscoe of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, James Holland "Jack" and Nicole Briscoe, III of Asheville, NC, Michelle and David McMillan of Loganville, Tracy and Greg Hlozek of Oxford, Melissa and Jason Brown of Loganville, Trey and Tara Wood of Commerce, Travis and Jessica Ford of Sugar Hill, Matthew Shaw and Jacob Wallace of Hiram, Dusti Cain of Winder, Meagan Shaw of Monroe; great grandchildren, Tessa, Caitlin and Hayden McMillan, Austin, Madison, Zoey and Ivy Brown of Loganville, Mary, Jesse, Eli, Anna and Ada Hlozek, Christopher Shaw of Lawrenceville, Ryleigh and Caleb Cain of Winder, Daniel Wood of Commerce; sisters and brothers-in-law, Allene and Ralph Barrett of Madison, Mary Lou Meadows of Snellville, Ruby Pearl Wages of Snellville, Grace and Edgar Cash of Snellville, and Laura and Donald Puckett of Dacula; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Sarah Briscoe of Commerce; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Larry and Ellen Atkinson of Centralhatchee, GA; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Susie Briscoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

