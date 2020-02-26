Auburn
Mrs. Susan Ann Myles
Susan Ann Myles, age 59 of Auburn, GA passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 She is survived by her loving husband, Todd Myles; Children, Daniel Myles, Vincent Myles, and Kimberly Myles; Parents, Carol and Paul Wood; brother, Michael (Judy) Wood; sisters-in-law, Meryl Healy and Hilary Abbott. And two beautiful grandchildren, Emily Marie and Susan Ashley Myles. Susan was a loving wife, mother and Nonni who will be truly missed. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Susan will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 4Pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3pm- 4pm. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Susan Myles, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
3:00PM-4:00PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Lawrenceville
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Guaranteed delivery before Susan's Visitation begins.
Feb 27
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Lawrenceville
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Guaranteed delivery before Susan's Memorial Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.