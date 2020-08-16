Susan Jane Hill Starbuck

Buford, GA Susan Jane Starbuck, age 76, of Buford, Georgia passed away on August 6, 2020 after an extended battle with cancer, which she fought with great resolve and dignity.

She was born on November 11, 1943 in Denver, Colorado to Robert Joseph Hill and Ann Leonard Barton. She was the oldest of three children. She grew up in Louisville, Kentucky where she attended St. Raphael grade school and graduated from Assumption High School. She also attended Spaulding College where she graduated with a degree in Library Science.

Susan worked as a bookkeeper at Gwinnett Technical College until she retired in 2011. She also worked as a horticulturalist and a librarian.Susan enjoyed reading, art, traveling, gardening, pets, crocheting, knitting, cooking, photography and her grandchildren.She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a member of the Scottish Clan Hannay.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Clifford Starbuck, to whom she was married for thirty years.

She is survived by her only son, Robert E. Baker; her brothers, John E. Hill and Gary J. Hill; her step- daughters, Kim Perez and Virginia Daniel; and her six grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.

If family or friends wish to make a charitable donation in Susan's name, donations should be made to: Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters, 5235 Union Hill Road, Cumming, GA 30040. Furkids, Inc is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Tax ID 01-0766844

Donation Page Link: https://furkids.org/donation/personal-donation

A virtual memorial service was held for friends and family on Saturday, August 22 , 2020.

