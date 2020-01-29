Lawrenceville, GA
Sue Moon
Moon - Sue Moon age 91 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Vince Burton officiating. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Mrs. Moon worked at Genesco Shoes many years ago, but for the majority of her life she was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother. She was famous for her cooking skills, most notable for her brunswick stew & fried apple pies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claud Fred Moon; daughter Marie Patrick; and parents, Clyde Lee & Effie Wade Reynolds. She is survived by daughter & son-in-law, Betty & Mike Peters, Snellville; son & daughter-in-law, Wayne & Lori Moon, Lawrenceville; son-in-law, Jerome Patrick, Lawrenceville; brother, Bill Reynolds, Stockbridge; sisters & brothers-in-law, Patsy & Ralph Burton, Loganville; Ruth & Larry Allen, Lawrenceville; sisters-in-law, Jean Reynolds, Auburn; Florence Davis; Sadie Moon; Hazel Moon, all of Monroe; grandchildren, Monica Jones; Jennifer & Scott Burel; Melissa Peters; Jeremy & Amanda Patrick; Candice Yarbrough; Lindsey & Ben Thorpe; Aimee & Teyo Lopez; Zach Moon; 13 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Service information
