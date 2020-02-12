Sue Maloof

Buford
Sue Ann Maloof (Thomason)
Sue Thomason Maloof, age 83, peacefully died in her sleep February 7, 2020. She was born and raised in 1936 in Copperhill, Tennessee to Ralph and Bonnie Thomason. Growing up, she spent her teenage years in Shelbyville, Tennessee. She has been married to Louis N. "Vic" Maloof for 63 years. Sue attended the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and completed her Psychology degree at Brenau College in Gainesville, Georgia. Sue spent time working as an intern at the Redstone Arsenal doing math computation. Sue also worked as a mental health clinician in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sue was always a woman of faith and the church was an important part of her life. She has been a member of St. John's Melkite Catholic Church since the 1960's. Sue also helped found Prince of Peace Catholic church in Buford, Georgia in 1975.
All of us will remember Sue's ability to host a gathering. She would decorate and cook like no other. Sue Loved People and showed her generosity and kindness in many ways. Whether it was spending time at the homeless shelter, having coffee at the drugstore with friends, consoling someone in the hospital or spending time with family and friends, she was always finding ways to give to others. Her life was spent spreading generosity and hospitality to everyone around her. We are reminded of what was in her heart for others by this bible verse Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
She was a loving mother, wife and gourmet cook. You could always count on having a wonderful meal when you spent time at her house. In fact, if she found out you liked something she made you were probably going to see that dish again for years to come.
Dogs were always a big part of Sue's life. She and Vic raised and showed Kerry Blue Terriers for over 20 years. SSue Thomason Maloof, age 83, peacefully died in her sleep February 7, 2020. She was born and raised in 1936 in Copperhill, Tennessee to Ralph and Bonnie Thomason. Growing up, she spent her teenage years in Shelbyville, Tennessee. She has been married to Louis N. "Vic" Maloof for 63 years. Sue attended the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and completed her Psychology degree at Brenau College in Gainesville, Georgia. Sue spent time working as an intern at the Redstone Arsenal doing math computation. Sue also worked as a mental health clinician in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sue was always a woman of faith and the church was an important part of her life. She has been a member of St. John's Melkite Catholic Church since the 1960's. Sue also helped found Prince of Peace Catholic church in Buford, Georgia in 1975.
All of us will remember Sue's ability to host a gathering. She would decorate and cook like no other. Sue Loved People and showed her generosity and kindness in many ways. Whether it was spending time at the homeless shelter, having coffee at the drugstore with friends, consoling someone in the hospital or spending time with family and friends, she was always finding ways to give to others. Her life was spent spreading generosity and hospitality to everyone around her. We are reminded of what was in her heart for others by this bible verse Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
She was a loving mother, wife and gourmet cook. You could always count on having a wonderful meal when you spent time at her house. In fact, if she found out you liked something she made you were probably going to see that dish again for years to come.
Dogs were always a big part of Sue's life. She and Vic raised and showed Kerry Blue Terriers for over 20 years. Sue also brought home some of the most wonderful rescue dogs; Molly, Pepper and Middy. Sue has made sure to provide a wonderful home for her dogs and have them as part of the family.
Sue was an avid supporter of the Girl Scouts. She holds the highest honor bestowed by the Girl Scouts, the Curved Bar. Sue served on the staff of the Girl Scout camp at Fall Creek Falls, Tennessee. There she taught campcraft, swimming and art to the young women who attended the camp.
Sue was an incredible artist. She loved to spend time in her studio painting portraits and landscapes of the people and places she loved. Her dedication to art was passed along and has been a great inspiration to her granddaughter Audrey who also shares her talents and love of painting.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Louis N "Vic" Maloof; sons Gabriel L. Maloof and Noel L. Maloof; daughter-in-law Lisa S. Maloof; grandchildren Audrey N. Maloof, Jackson N. Maloof and Kingston A. Maloof; sister Joan Sackleh; brother Ralph Thomason; nieces Suzanne Masters and Cindy Richardson; nephew Jim Sackleh.
Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch, GA. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., at St. John's Melkite Catholic Church, 1428 Ponce de Leon Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30307. There will be a viewing throughout the day, on Thursday, February 13th, with Family visitation 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., at Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 South Lee Street, Buford, GA. Graveside service and Interment will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Barnes Chapel Church, 37 Barnes Chapel Road, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 (North of Blue Ridge). Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held in mid-April at St. John's Melkite Catholic Church.
Flowers or gifts in Sue's honor are welcome to be sent to St. John's Melkite Catholic Church, 1428 Ponce de Leon Avenue, 1428 Ponce de Leon, Atlanta, GA 30307.
You may also coordinate sending flowers through: Siam Imports, 249 East Moreno Street, Buford, GA 30518, phone-770-932-2001.
To plant a tree in memory of Sue Maloof as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.