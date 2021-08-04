Sugar Hill, GA Sue Ellen Tatum Walls, age 72, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Katherine Whited Tatum. Mrs. Walls is survived by her husband of forty-six years, Robert Perry Walls of Sugar Hill; daughters, Christy Wilkerson of Sugar Hill and Janell (Mitchell) Roberts of Homer, GA; sons, Billy (Elaine) Walls of Braselton, GA and Rev. Jason (Nikki) Walls of Hoschton, GA; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; sisters, Gwendolyn Fountain of Maysville, GA and Lisa (Steve) Pirkle of Buford, GA; brother, Steve (Janice) Tatum of Braselton, GA; three nieces; two nephews, and their families. Sue Ellen was born in Buford, GA on March 22, 1949 to the late Clyde and Katherine Tatum of Sugar Hill, GA. She was a graduate of North Gwinnett High School, and a graduate of Lanier Tech College and Gainesville College where she received her Bachelor's Degree. Mrs. Walls was retired from Oxford Industries, and later she retired from teaching at the Gwinnett Buice Center in Sugar Hill. She was a faithful member of Rehoboth Church in Jefferson, GA. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Walls officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 7 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until time for the service at 3:00 p.m. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
