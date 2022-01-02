Sugar Hill, GA Stuart "Dick" Berger, age 74, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Mabel Berger; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Sue Martin Bailey; and niece, Emily Dunn. Mr. Berger is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Gail Bailey Berger, Sugar Hill, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Mitchel and Valerie Berger, Flower Mound, TX and Kevin and Stefanie Berger, Jefferson, GA; grandchildren, Christopher Berger, Lily Berger, Dagny Berger, Reagan Berger and Holden Berger; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Darlene Berger, Bevinsville, KY, Stanley and Jan Berger, Houston, TX, Shelly Berger, Melvin, KY, Sherman and Paula Berger, Galion, OH, Sheldon Berger, Melvin, KY, Strawn and Donna Berger, Melvin, KY; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Connie and Rev. Jimmy Dunn, Buford, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Berger was born October 25, 1947 in Melvin, KY. He was a 1965 graduate of Wheelwright High School and a graduate of Gainesville College in Gainesville, GA with an Associate's Degree. Mr. Berger served in the United States Air Force for four years. He retired from the United States Army National Guard and also retired from AT&T after thirty years of service as a repairman in the Central Office in Duluth, GA. He worked for KMC Telecom for fourteen years and was presently employed with Flanigan Funeral Home as a funeral assistant. Mr. Berger was a member of the Pioneers Telephone Association, a Mason and member of the Buford Masonic Lodge No. 292 F&AM, and a member of the Lanier Church of God in Buford, GA. He was a volunteer at the Buford Thrift Store. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Dunn officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at Gravel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 4th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed and recorded on the Flanigan Funeral Home website.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, 770-932-1133.
