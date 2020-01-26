Knoxville, TN
Steve Waters
Steve C. Waters, age 66, of Lenoir City and formerly of Norcross, GA, passed away suddenly January 7, 2020. He was a much loved and generous husband, son, brother, step-father, and friend. He was a talented and respected trim carpenter and builder who could work wonders with wood.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Clint Waters. He is survived by his wife, Hermie Jo Waters, of Lenoir City; mother, Betty C. Waters, of Birmingham, AL; sister, Laura Fordham (Larry K.) of Birmingham; step-daughter, Megan Grimsby of Knoxville; nephew, Ken Fordham; niece, Heather Davis (Matt); sever great nieces of Birmingham, AL; and an abundance of many treasured friends.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Saturday February 29 from 4-6pm at Milestones Event Center located next door to Click Funeral Home Farragut. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital. To leave a note for the family www.clickfh.com.
Service information
Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milestones Event Center
11909 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37934
