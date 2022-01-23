Stephen Hardegree

Snellville, GA Stephen Brian Hardegree, 52, of Snellville, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 20, 2022.
Stephen was born July 31, 1969 in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of Jim and Judith Crump Hardegree.
Stephen graduated from Richland Northeast High School in Columbia, South Carolina in 1987, then attended North Georgia College, earning a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. While there, Stephen was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He was also a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, Kappa Chapter.
Stephen served the United States Army with honor and distinction.
Stephen married Melissa Kay Morris on February 8, 2017 at Chapel Dulcinea in Austin, Texas. Theirs was a very special love story, having been middle school sweethearts who reconnected after many years. Stephen was the proud father of Jonathan Morgan Hardegree of Houston, Texas and Madelyn Grace Hardegree of San Marcos, Texas; Savannah Rachel Bishop of Atlanta, Bryce Roswell Bishop and Mason Charles Bishop of Snellville.
Stephen spent 30 years in law enforcement as a Fulton County Police Officer, Major Case Detective, and eventually fulfilled his lifelong dream to become a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, retiring in 2019 after more than 20 years. Stephen served the Bureau in numerous divisions and locations, including as a Special Agent Polygraph Examiner. Most recently he worked as an Adjudicator with the Security Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In 1991, Stephen was awarded Officer of the Year by the Fulton County Police Department.
Stephen especially loved gardening and spent hours growing beautiful flowers and nurturing his lawn. He and his wife had recently purchased their retirement home and were looking forward to life on the lake.
Stephen cherished his role as a father and spent many years coaching baseball and softball across the states of Virginia, Louisiana and Texas.
Stephen was a Stage IV testicular cancer survivor and felt passionately about early detection and education.
In addition to his wife and children, Stephen is survived by his parents Jim and Judith Hardegree of Monroe, Louisiana; Sisters Melissa Hardegree Tucker (Wade) also of Monroe and Melanie Hardegree Sotak (Brad) of Shreveport, Louisiana; In-laws Charlie and Louise Morris of Toccoa, Georgia; Sister-in-Law Mary Morris Andrews (Jay) of Sugar Hill, Georgia; and Aunt and Uncle Jeanne and Robert Ward of Peachtree Corners, Georgia. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 25, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Acree-Davis Funeral home in Toccoa, Georgia. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday, January 26, at 11 am at the Chapel at Acree-Davis Funeral Home, with the Reverend Brent White officiating. Interment will be in Sunshine Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Stephen's memory may be directed to the Testicular Cancer Foundation at www.testicularcancer.org or Southern Prep Academy at www.southernprepacademy.org.
Acree-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Mr. Stephen Brian Hardegree
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.