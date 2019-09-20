Loganville, GA
Stephen Frank "Steve" Foster
Stephen (Steve) Frank Foster, 70, of Loganville, passed away on Sept 14, 2019 in Lawrenceville, GA after a period of declining health.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept 22, 2019 at 2pm at Cannon UMC in Snellville.
Born Feb 21, 1949 in Floyd County, GA to Frank & Mary Foster, Steve graduated in 1967 from Chamblee High School. He attended Georgia Tech where he played football for his beloved Yellow Jackets and was a three-year Letterman. Employed by Cooper B-Line, Inc, he made his career as a professional sales consultant in the electrical distribution field.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; five children: Jill (Ricky) White, Jay (Kim) Foster, Stephen (Brandi) Foster, Jennifer (Jason) Smith and Grayson Foster; nine grandchildren: Evan and Collin Foster, Maxwell, Stinson, Mitchell, Leo and Hailey Foster, and Jacob and Jonah Smith; nephews: Bryce, Brooks and Brennan Manson; and cousins: Neil (Mary) Cobb, Charles (Karen) Cobb and Sammy (Joyce) Foster.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cannon UMC Children Ministries (2424 Webb Gin House Road- Snellville, GA 30078) are requested.
Stephen (Steve) Frank Foster, 70, of Loganville, passed away on Sept 14, 2019 in Lawrenceville, GA after a period of declining health.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept 22, 2019 at 2pm at Cannon UMC in Snellville.
Born Feb 21, 1949 in Floyd County, GA to Frank & Mary Foster, Steve graduated in 1967 from Chamblee High School. He attended Georgia Tech where he played football for his beloved Yellow Jackets and was a three-year Letterman. Employed by Cooper B-Line, Inc, he made his career as a professional sales consultant in the electrical distribution field.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; five children: Jill (Ricky) White, Jay (Kim) Foster, Stephen (Brandi) Foster, Jennifer (Jason) Smith and Grayson Foster; nine grandchildren: Evan and Collin Foster, Maxwell, Stinson, Mitchell, Leo and Hailey Foster, and Jacob and Jonah Smith; nephews: Bryce, Brooks and Brennan Manson; and cousins: Neil (Mary) Cobb, Charles (Karen) Cobb and Sammy (Joyce) Foster.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cannon UMC Children Ministries (2424 Webb Gin House Road- Snellville, GA 30078) are requested.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.