Hoschton
Stephanie Bollier
Stephanie Lynn Bollier (1958-2020), for whom the cross changed everything, was called home by the Lord on February 3, 2020, at 5:44 am (Matthew 5:44). Stephanie was known as wife, mom, Ama, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and follower of Christ. She was abundantly faithful and fiercely loyal. Her sweet and sassy spirit, inexhaustible support of her loved ones, and passion for her students and co-workers will be dearly missed. The circles that she made and maintained will never be broken. She is survived by her husband, Phil; their four boys, Tony, Jonathan, Travis, and Drew; their three daughters-in-law, Mindy, Libby, and Allison; their four granddaughters, Avery, Sydney, Emory, and Finley; her mother, Janet Heare; and her two sisters, Pam Dodane and Lori Park. She joins her father, Dwain Sylvester, in heaven. Please join us to raise a hallelujah in love and prayer at the Life and Legacy Memorial Service on Saturday, February 8th at 1:00pm at 12Stone Hamilton Mill, with a visitation immediately following. Memorial donations can be made to Just Right for Now, Inc., mailed to P.O. Box 2081, Dacula, GA 30019. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Bollier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
