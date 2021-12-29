Starr Boggs Fernandez

Lawrenceville, GA FERNANDEZ - Starr Boggs Fernandez, age 85 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021. She was born June 24, 1936, in Roseburg, Oregon. Starr was a homemaker, an avid reader, loved gardening but most of all found her joy in her family. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Mrs. Fernandez was preceded in death by her father, Aaron D. Boggs; mother, Dorothy Polhemus. She is survived by her loving husband, Emilio Michael Fernandez; son & daughter-in-law, Michael & Pat Fernandez of Sumter, South Carolina; daughter & son-in-law, Debbie & Craig McMinn of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Lucy Starr & Jaer Cardenas, Lauren Tully, Dorothy & Elliot Cohee, Laura & Eric Poweleit, William Fernandez, Carly McMinn, Connor McMinn; and 7 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Starr Boggs Fernandez to The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

