Dacula, GA Ethridge - Stanley Ethridge age 72 of Dacula, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Sunday, July 26 at Ewing Chapel Baptist Church, Dacula, with Rev. Rolland Jackson officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Ethridge was an U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Georgia Pacific. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Brooks Ethridge; parents, Julian & Lucille Vanderford Ethridge; and brother, Tommy Ethridge. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Karey & Frank Durst; son & daughter-in-law, Keith & Kari Ethridge, all of Dacula; grandchildren, Kole Ethridge; Kamryn Ethridge; sister & brother-in-law, Dianne & George Gay, FL; brother & sister-in-law, James & Valerie Ethridge, Jefferson; sister-in-law, Beth Ethridge; and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Ethridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

