Stanley Bennett, Sr., age 88, of Buford, Georgia died Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a recent illness. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Rev. Paul Garner will officiate. A private interment will be held following the service. There will be no visitation. A register book will be available Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until noon at the funeral home. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Fannie Bennett, his brothers Thomas Bennett, Billy Bennett, and sisters Hattie Mae Mauldin, Ruth Johnson, and Louise Kemp. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Smith Bennett; his sister Viola Marsingill; his daughter and son in law Tim and Angela Robinson and son and daughter in law Jim and Cecilia Bennett; grandchildren April Robinson, Harrison and Amanda Smith, and Ty and Bethany Robinson; great grandchildren Sydney, Shane and Stratton Robinson; Walt, Skylar, Macalister, Sadie, and Samuel Smith; Timothy, Tyler, and Ella Robinson; Sister-in-law Kay Cruce; Step grandchildren Tori Moore and Melissa Colvin; Step Great Grandchildren Colby and Gabby Denton, Mauri Beth Colvin, and Mia-Grace Wood, Madison Moorman; Step Great Great Grandchildren Hensley and Hadley Moorman. And many nieces and nephews. Stanley was born and raised in Buford and his parents owned a local grocery store and restaurant. He is a graduate of Buford High School and enlisted in the Navy with four years service and four years reserves. After seeing a need in his community, he was the founder and first president of the North Gwinnett Athletic Association in the late 1960's. He went on to coach hundreds of youth league sports teams in Sugar Hill and Buford. He has been a member and served as a trustee and board member of the United Methodist Church for about 60 years and was currently active in the Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Stanley in his later retirement years has enjoyed socializing in his retirement community. He had a love and God given talent of growing the best garden and tomatoes around. His pride and joy have always been his family. He had a special relationship with his children, grandchildren, and especially his great grandchildren. He attended and supported them in sports, school functions, and everything they were involved in. Faith and family were the most important thing to him and that is one of many lessons each of them will carry with them. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Stanley at hamiltonmillchapel.com
