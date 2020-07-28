Lawrenceville, GA Sinclair McCoy Ruffin, 67, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He was born on July 7, 1953inSuffolk, VirginiatoWilliam Edward RuffinandFannie Rebecca Ruffin (Perry). Sinclairgrew up inSuffolk, Virginia.He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Suffolk, Virginiain1971. After graduating from high school, he attendedClark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. From there, he attendedVirginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia where he received a Master's degree. He worked at Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta, Georgia, as a teacher for several years. He later worked at the United States Department of Education (USDOE), as a federal agent for over 20 years. He retired from the USDOE in 2015. Sinclair was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated. Heenjoyedgrilling and cooking for family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with and traveling with family and friends. Additionally, he enjoyed listening to House music. He served as security at the 1996 Olympics Games, in Atlanta, Georgia. Sinclairwas preceded in death by parents, William Edward Ruffin and Fannie Rebecca Ruffin (Perry), and sibling, Rev. William Edward Ruffin, Jr, and Michael Ruffin. Sinclairis survived by his son (Ricky Daughtrey), of Georgia and (Anthony Daughtrey), of Georgia; his grandson (Brandon Daughtrey) of Georgia; his nieces (Rachel Stone), of Georgia, (Melissa Ruffin-Stuart), of Virginia, (Margaret Ruffin), of Texas, and nephew (William Keith Ruffin), of Virginia; and cousins (Valerie Ruffin), of New York, and (Linda Ruffin), of Virginia, and other relatives. A memorial service will be held atByrd and Flanigan Funeral Home, 288 Hurricane Shoals, ByrdandFlanigan.com
