Sidney Morris Wood, Sr.

Buford, GA Sidney Morris Wood departed this life on Sunday March 28, 2021, in his home at Buford, GA after a lengthy illness.
He was born on July 26, 1942 in Cleveland NC to the late Owen Wood and Minnie Belle Wood.
He attended R.A. Clement High School in Cleveland NC and Johnson C Smith University in Charlotte NC. After college he enlisted in The USAF and served 4 years.
Sid worked his way up through Philip Morris Inc. starting as a Sales Representative through the ranks to positions including Area Manager, Division Manager, Section Operational Manager, National Sales Manager and College Recruitment Specialist. He mentored younger employees and served as a role model for many of them.
After retirement, Sid volunteered to train and act as a Stephens Minister in the church, to help people through their spiritual paths in times of pain. He was a wonderful listener and a kind, compassionate man. He believed in giving back to the community for all of the gifts he had been given by God.
In addition to his parents Sid was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Walter and Floyd, one sister Betty Linda. and one son Sidney Jr.
Sid is survived by his devoted wife, Susan, Sister Peggye Rankin and Son, Reginald Dubose. He was a loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren, He also left behind 3 stepdaughters and son in laws, 3 brother in laws and 6 sister in laws in addition to nieces and nephews.
A Private memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2:00 PM, at Buford Presbyterian Church. Sugar Hill, GA
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Dr., Buford, GA 30518. 770-945-9999
