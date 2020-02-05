Shirley Taylor

Commerce, GA
Ms. Shirley Diane Taylor (Perry)
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Ms. Shirley Perry Taylor, age 74 of Commerce, Georgia who entered into rest Sunday, February 2, 2020. Ms. Taylor was born in Atlanta, Georgia the daughter of the late Virgil and Mary Louise Knight Perry, was a member of the Lake Oconee Elks Club and was a retired Administrative Assistant with the City of Snellville.
Survivors include a son, Ernest Henry Taylor III of Eatonton. Two grandchildren, Amanda Epps and her husband Chad of Jefferson and Colton Taylor of Eatonton. Two great grandchildren, Brayden Holder and Blaine Epps of Jefferson also survive.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020 from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Johnny Hays officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home 12:00 - 2:00 P.M.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467
