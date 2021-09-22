Shirley Ritter

Lawrenceville, GA Shirley Ann Ritter, 84, died September 15, 2021. She was beautiful, positive, encouraging and full of fun. She loved her family, watching HGTV, dancing and eating ice cream. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Sherrill W Ritter, Jr. Survivors include sister, Joyce Adams; son Kevin (Diane) Ritter and daughter Angela (Joel) Simonton; grandchildren Austin, Alexander and Aiden Simonton; Elizabeth (James) Knight; Thomas and Savannah Ritter. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
