Bethlehem, GA Shirley Joanne Bowles, age 61 of Bethlehem passed away August 21, 2020. Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at River Life Church, Monroe, GA. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Jacob Blake's father says he's been receiving threats in the aftermath of his son's shooting
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Breonna Taylor, John Lewis and Rosa Parks are among the people Americans have nominated for Trump's garden of American heroes
- Alabama football players' march for equality ends at the spot where Blacks were told they weren't welcome years ago
- A Republican student group at Arizona State University is raising money for the legal defense of the Kenosha shooting suspect
Articles
- U.S. Marshals rescue 39 missing children in Atlanta, Macon
- Gwinnett Schools Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks says students return to class went well, district working to keep kids safe
- Gwinnett planning nearly 2,000-acre research park on SR 316, as many as 100,000 jobs expected to be generated
- 3 Georgia counties rank high in national COVID rates
- City of Lawrenceville purchases Villa Lodge & Suites as part of revitalization project
- New COVID-19 case reports continue to decline in Gwinnett
- Amazon holding virtual jobs open house for positions at Stone Mountain fulfillment center
- Fight at adult football league game leads to exchange of gunfire between teams at Sugar Hill park
- Snellville breaks ground on Greenway Trail project
- Longtime author, columnist and speaker Julia Reed dies at 59
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 30, 2020
- ON THE MARKET: This $2.7 million custom-built Suwanee home features spectacular views
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Aug. 24-30
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 24
- Highest-paying jobs with no formal education requirements
- Tasty recovery: These foods can help you recover after illness, surgery
- ON THE MARKET: This Duluth home boasts 'high-end finishes' inside along with luxurious pool and backyard area
- 23 dogs that won't make you sneeze
- LATEST: Hurricane Laura leaves widespread destruction across Louisiana
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.