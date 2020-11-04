Snellville, GA Shirley Ann Sharp Clark passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at MeSun Hospice in Lawrenceville, Ga after a brave struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Shannon, Alabama, on September 12, 1938, the daughter of John and Adelaide Howell Sharp. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Dr. Melvin Douglas Clark, their children: Cheryl Ann Clark McCoy - (Craig Alan McCoy) of Loganville and John Douglas Clark - (Monica Hurmuzache Clark) of Suwanee, four grandchildren: Kimberly Ann Clark Reuter (John Reuter) of Johns Creek, Maia Mae Clark, Elisabeth Anne Clark, and Jonathan Christopher Clark of Suwanee; three great grandchildren:

Satawney Masadies Ann Clark, Benjamin Alexander Reuter, and Thomas Clark Reuter of Johns Creek, and her Sister: Nancy Jane Britt of Josephine, Texas She was a graduate of McAdory High School, Bessemer, Alabama, class of 1956 where she played the french horn, and Samford University (class of 1960) with a Bachelor of Arts. She was a former school teacher Indiana, Kentucky, and Georgia. Shirley was a long time member of Lawrenceville First Baptist Church. Shirley grew up a true miner's daughter in the shadow of an ore mine tipple in the Raymond Heights community of Bessemer, Alabama. Other than her family and her church her passions included music and missions. She spent her summers as a student missionary in North Carolina and as a missionary with the

Seminole Indians in Florida. For two plus years she ushered for the Atlanta Braves. She also loved playing the piano and organ at various churches, singing and traveling with The Georgia Connection (a Cappella Chorus Group), working in the clothing ministry, and teaching English as a second language. She also loved traveling visiting places all over the world from Bangkok to London. She would always say to her family when saying goodbye either

in person or on the phone "I love you bunches and bunches." Another favorite saying was "If the good Lord's willing and the Creeks don't rise"

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 15, 2020 from

1:00 pm until 2:00 pm with the memorial service to follow at 2:00

p.m. at Lawrenceville First Baptist Church 165 South Clayton

Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046 with Pastor Inman Houston and

Pastor Lamar Holley officiating. A light lunch will be served after

the service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the

English as a Second Language class at Lawrenceville First

Baptist or the YMCA on Sugarloaf Parkway. Online condolences

may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com