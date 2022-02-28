Buford, GA Shirlee Ann Scott Aaron, age 77, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022 at her home in Buford, GA. She was born March 8, 1944 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Lemon Butts Jr. and Mary Louise Scott. Shirlee graduated from Garfield High School in 1967 located in Akron, Ohio. Her passion for fine cuisine and natural knack for cooking led her to a higher education in Nutrition & Dietetics from Cuyahoga Community College. In addition to being an avid foodie, Shirlee was a talented bowler, participating in as many as three leagues at one time. She loved cats, movies, traveling and the color red. Shirlee was a doting Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in the Spring of 2008. Shirlee consistently nurtured her relationship with God and studied her bible fervently, even hosting a bible study in her home. Shirlee was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dale T. Kirkland, a sister Yvonne L. McKinnie and a brother Dennis Butts Sr., all of Akron, Ohio. She is survived by her daughters Danita T. Kirkland of Flowery Branch, GA, DeAnne T. Obasanya of Sugar Hill, GA and Angela N. Kizunga (Joseph) of Villa Rica, GA; six grandchildren, Morravja Kirkland, Chaszniko Kirkland, Oluwatobi Obasanya, Falen Kizunga, Barak Kizunga, Nigel Kizunga; eight great- grandchildren, Raven Cook, Kendall Donaldson, Samuel Donaldson, Trinity Kirkland, Tristan Kirkland, Taliyah Kirkland, Chaszniko Kirkland, Alaiya Kirkland; three sisters Brenda Wilson, Elayne Hunt, Otelia Simmons (Joe III) and one brother Curtis Butts (Michelle), all of Akron, Ohio, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. From their early childhood until her passing the bond that she and her cousin Richard Gamble, Sr. shared was unshakeable. A deep and enduring relationship, that didn't waver, even after moving miles apart. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Dewitt Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time for the service at 2:00 p.m. Following the service, repast will be held in the Magnolia Room at 3pm. Those who wish to remember Shirlee may send condolences to the family in care of Danita T. Kirkland 5245 Reed Blvd, Unit 103A, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
