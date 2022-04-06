Duluth, GA Shelva Bunten White, age 83, born May 3, 1938, passed away April 4, 2022 at Bell Minor Nursing Home in Gainesville, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husband John White, her daughter Robbie Hewatt, and her parents Ralph and Plassie Bunten. She is survived by her son Ronnie Bunten and wife Teresa, brothers Edward Bunten and wife Bette, Larry Bunten and wife Beth. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service still pending. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being made by Bill Head Funeral Home in Duluth.

