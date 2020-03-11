Cleveland
Sheila Diane Pugh (Wheeler)
Sheila Wheeler Pugh, age 54, of Cleveland, GA, formerly of Buford, GA, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sheryl Bullock; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bud and Dorothy "Dot" Pugh. Mrs. Pugh is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years, Donald S. Pugh, Cleveland, GA; children, Hannah and Patrick Lowendick, Cleveland, GA, Heather and Cody Baker, Cleveland, GA, Hailey and Smith Floyd, Demorest, GA; five grandchildren, Grayson Lowendick, Irayah Lowendick, Hudson Baker Layli, Kate Baker, Lucy Baker; parents, Butch and Jackie Wheeler, Sugar Hill, GA, sister, Stacy Wheeler, Cumming, GA; brother, Vance and Anna Wheeler, Sugar Hill, GA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronald Pugh, Oakwood, GA, David and Lisa Pugh, Clemmons, NC; sister-in-law, Runnette Maddox, Birmingham, AL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Genny Lancaster, Lawrenceville, GA; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. Mrs. Pugh was born July 7, 1965 in Buford, GA. She was a 1983 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, Suwanee, GA. Mrs. Pugh was a Pre-K teacher with White County School System. She was a member of Lanier Church of God, Buford, GA and enjoyed singing on the Praise Team. Mrs. Pugh loved cooking and adored her family and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Dunn officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10th at the funeral home.
