Baldwin, GA Sheila Fay Wilber, age 61, of Baldwin, Georgia passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 after a six-month battle with lung cancer. She will be greatly missed for her kindness, love, and devotion to others. Sheila was born on May 03, 1959 in Buford, GA to the late Ann Harrell and Hulon Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Christopher Harrell Johnson of Madison, FL. After 25 years of loyal and dedicated service to the Gwinnett County Finance Department, she retired and became the Finance Director for the City of Lilburn in 2009. Sheila was an amazing wife to husband William T. (Tom) Wilber, with whom she shared 22 years, marrying on November 19, 2016. She was a devoted mother, a caring sister, a loving grandmother, and a loyal friend. In addition to spending time with family, she loved antiquing, camping and spending time in the mountains of North Georgia with Tom. Survivors include her sons, Joshua D. McGaughey of Buford, GA and Jacob I. McGaughey of Gainesville, GA; stepsons William T. Wilber, Jr. (T.J.) and wife Gen of Buford, GA and Christopher J. Wilber of Acworth, GA; sister Melissa Dassinger of Mobile, AL and brother Jackie Harrell of Chamblee, GA; nephew Travis Harrell of Wilmington, NC and nieces Kristen Barfield and Morgan Herring of Madison, FL; grandchildren Tyler, Connor, Jaxon, and Jase, aunts Shirley Smith of Fairmount, GA and Sherrie Reeves of Marietta, GA; step-sisters Amy Head of Cleveland, GA and Beverly York of Winder, GA. A memorial service will be planned for immediate family and close friends in the coming months. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.

