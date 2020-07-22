Baldwin, GA Sheila Fay Wilber, age 61, of Baldwin, Georgia passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 after a six-month battle with lung cancer. She will be greatly missed for her kindness, love, and devotion to others. Sheila was born on May 03, 1959 in Buford, GA to the late Ann Harrell and Hulon Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Christopher Harrell Johnson of Madison, FL. After 25 years of loyal and dedicated service to the Gwinnett County Finance Department, she retired and became the Finance Director for the City of Lilburn in 2009. Sheila was an amazing wife to husband William T. (Tom) Wilber, with whom she shared 22 years, marrying on November 19, 2016. She was a devoted mother, a caring sister, a loving grandmother, and a loyal friend. In addition to spending time with family, she loved antiquing, camping and spending time in the mountains of North Georgia with Tom. Survivors include her sons, Joshua D. McGaughey of Buford, GA and Jacob I. McGaughey of Gainesville, GA; stepsons William T. Wilber, Jr. (T.J.) and wife Gen of Buford, GA and Christopher J. Wilber of Acworth, GA; sister Melissa Dassinger of Mobile, AL and brother Jackie Harrell of Chamblee, GA; nephew Travis Harrell of Wilmington, NC and nieces Kristen Barfield and Morgan Herring of Madison, FL; grandchildren Tyler, Connor, Jaxon, and Jase, aunts Shirley Smith of Fairmount, GA and Sherrie Reeves of Marietta, GA; step-sisters Amy Head of Cleveland, GA and Beverly York of Winder, GA. A memorial service will be planned for immediate family and close friends in the coming months. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Wilber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.