Shaune Knowlton

Winder, GA
Shaune Elise Knowlton (Kennedy)
Shaune Elise Kennedy Knowlton, 59, of Winder, GA, surrounded by the love of her family, passed away Wednesday, July 17 at her home. God has called her home after a short battle with cancer. A vigil service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winder with a family visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. and concluding with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winder. Inurnment will be private.
Shaune, daughter of Shirley Kennedy and the late Lawrence James Kennedy, was born May 19, 1960 in Sioux City, Iowa. She attended St. Michael's Catholic School and graduated Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1978. She earned her BA in interior design from Iowa State University in 1983. Shaune was united in marriage to George Eric Knowlton on July 13, 1984 in Dacula, GA. They were blessed with three boys. They are Clint of Winder, Karl (Liz) and their two children Eric and Claire of El Paso, TX, and Daniel of Winder, GA. Shaune found her passion in education. She had been in education in Gwinnett County, GA for twenty-six years. She served as a paraprofessional, 5th grade teacher, and technology teacher at Dacula Elementary. She will be greatly missed in the teaching community by students and colleagues.
Shaune's hobbies included reading, quilting, cooking, and sharing her faith. Her time in the kitchen produced many good meals for her boys, including her pizza and lasagna. She cherished her time with her grandchildren being known as GS (Grandma Shaune). Her involvement at St. Matthews Church included the bereavement group and bible study. She had an unwavering faith and led by undeniable example.
Shaune is survived not only by her immediate family but also her sisters, Dr. Kathlyn Sue Haddock, Beth McGrath, Patrice Langenfeld, Krista Smith, Annette Mills, Amy Weisz, as well as her brothers Brendan Kennedy, Jon Kennedy, and Tim Kennedy. In addition, she is survived by sisters-in-law Jennifer Kay and Natalie Knowlton, and brothers-in-law Wade Knowlton, Mark Knowlton, Nick Knowlton, and Kris Knowlton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Shaune was preceded in death by her husband Eric, her father Lawrence James Kennedy, and her brother Steve Kennedy. Heaven has been blessed by her passing, and her family looks forward to the day when they can join her in eternal happiness.
