Buford
Sharon Poole
Sharon Poole, age 75, of Buford, GA passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Crowe Poole; aunts, Piccola Crowe Sears, Roberta Crowe; uncle, Dewitt Crowe. Ms. Poole is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Scott Hodges, Breman, GA, Angie and Johannes Hopper, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Will Hodges, Ben Hodges, Hanna Hopper, Abbie Hopper; first cousins, Judy and Donald Smith and family, Lavonia, GA, Linda Jane and Stanley James and family, Buford, GA; several other cousins. Ms. Poole was born August 20, 1944 in Buford, GA. She was a 1962 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, Suwanee, GA. Ms. Poole was a retired school bus driver from the Buford City School System after forty-one years of service and was a member of West Buford Baptist Church. She adored her daughters and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, with Scott Hodges officiating. Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gwinnett Humane Society in memory of Sharon Poole.
