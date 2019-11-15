SUWANEE
Sharon Hicks
On Monday, November 11, 2019 Sharon Montgerard Hicks left this life transitioning to her forever home.
Sharon was born October 14, 1942 to Gilbert and Virginia Montgerard in Danville IL. Both were awaiting her heavenly arrival home.
Sharon leaves behind her children Mark, Wanda (Luke) Brown and Shannon (Todd) Ellis. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Special friend Eleanor, extended family Ed, Carrie and their children and her five siblings.
Sharon enjoyed going to the beach, fun in the sun, loved reading, watching ID Channel, decorating her forever tree, having her Happy Hour but most of all time with her family and grandchildren.
Per Sharon's request, she will be cremated and her final resting place will be along the beaches of Sanibel Island. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Shannon and Todd Ellis, Saturday, November 16 from 1-3pm.
