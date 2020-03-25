Dacula, GA
Sharon Bostwick
Bostwick - Sharon Kay Bostwick, age 66 of Dacula, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Sharon was originally from LaFollette, TN and worked as a clerk for Southern Bell. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Bolinger. Surviving are her loving husband, Paul Bostwick; daughters, Michelle Mason and Melissa Brimmo; son and daughter in law, Michael and Jessica Blaine; mother, Flora Bell Bolinger, brothers, Bo Bolinger, Gilbert Bolinger, and Terry Bolinger; nine grandchildren; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at .
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Bostwick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
